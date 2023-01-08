2 Russian passengers offloaded in Goa for 'misbehaving' with Go First crew

Two foreign nationals were asked to deboard the Mumbai-bound Go First flight from Goa for allegedly passing lewd comments on a woman cabin crew member and disrupting fellow passengers, the airline's spokesperson said on Saturday.

The matter was also reported to the aviation safety regulator Directorate General of (DGCA).

The foreign nationals are from Russia, said a agency citing sources.

"Two foreigners were offloaded from G8-372 Goa- Mumbai flight on January 6 (Friday), after they violated the flight safety rules. Both passengers passed lewd comments on the crew members and disrupted fellow passengers too," a Go First Spokesperson told agencies.

The spokesperson further informed that the Pilot-in-Command then decided to deboard them immediately.

"They were handed over to airport security. The matter has been reported to for further action," the Go First spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the two foreign nationals abused the crew, and were "teasing the crew, passing comments and remarks on her".

"They were seated on the emergency seats and a security briefing was on at that time. The co-passengers also took objection (to their behaviour)," the spokesperson added.

However, an agency said that when contacted, the police informed that they have not received any complaint.

The incident took place before the flight had taken off, and comes close on the heels of two mid-air urinating incidents on the international flights of Tata Group-run private carrier Air India.

In view of the increasing incidents of misconduct from passengers, the notified on Friday that the should use 'restraining devices' against unruly passengers. The aviation regulator said in a statement that airline staff will face action if they fail to act against passengers who behave inappropriately.

Regarding the urinating incident, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said speedy action will be taken. Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the 34-year-old accused, Shankar Mishra. He allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.



