Russian, UK airlines plan Goa flights as India opens up to foreign tourists

Goa will receive charter flights from and the United Kingdom from November as India opens the door to

While travel agents from Goa said TUI Airways flights from the UK are expected from the first week of November, the airline said operations will start from December 13.

“We’re operating to Goa from December 13, however this is still under review pending government advice,” a TUI spokesperson said in an email response.

“TUI Airways is planning to operate one weekly flight from the UK to Goa. We are awaiting the final schedule which is under approval. The flight will be operated by 300-seater Boeing 787 aircraft which will bring passengers from London Gatwick and Manchester airports. TUI intends to operate four weekly flights to Goa based on demand,” said Martin Joseph of Freedom Travels, which is a local representative of TUI.

Flights from are expected to start from mid-November. is the biggest source market for Goa tourism and in pre-Covid times the state would receive four to five daily flights from Russia during the winter months.

“So far only Rossiya has received permission from the Russian government for two weekly flights to Goa. Other companies have made applications too. The DGCA is yet to approve the Rossiya flights and the schedule will be finalised once approvals are in place,” said Abida Kumar, vice president (operations) of Minar Travels, which handles groups from Russia.

Goa airport director Gagan Malik said local representatives of charter companies are in touch with the airport but no applications have been made for slots as yet.

As per union home ministry decision, leisure tourists will be allowed to travel on charter flights from October 15. Tourists will be allowed on normal flights from November 15. Only single entry 30 day tourist visas will be issued.

“In respect of quarantine and all other health/Covid-19 related matters, extant guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare shall be strictly adhered to,” the home ministry said in its office memorandum last week.

While all incoming travellers into India need a negative RT-PCR test report 72 hour before departure, those from the UK need to be tested on arrival and have to undergo seven days home quarantine as per February 17 guidelines of the union ministry of health and family welfare.





Home ministry decides to allow to visit India on charter flights from October 15

Health ministry guidelines on quarantine and Covid-19 need to be adhered

Russia and UK are top source markets for Goa tourism

TUI Airways and Rossiya planning flights to Goa

Between October 2018- May 2019 Goa received 813 charter flights and 218,776 foreign tourists

“We need more clarity on health and quarantine regulations,” said Nilesh Shah, president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa. “We are expecting good numbers this season. Free visas will help offset some of the extra costs associated with RT-PCR testing,” said Ernest Dias, chief operating officer of Sita Travels.

The state is a popular destination for Europeans and each winter thousands come on charter flights especially from the UK and Russia. The charter season begins in October and runs till May each year.

Between October 2018-May 2019 Goa received 813 charter flights and 218,776 Over 90,000 tourists came from Russia in 292 flights followed by the UK and Ukraine, according to Goa tourism department data.