Russian vaccine on its way to India, pact signed with Dr Reddy's for trials

The Russian vaccine candidate Sputnik V based on human adenovirus platform will soon be available in India if the regulator approves. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a sovereign wealth fund, has signed a pact with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) for clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V here.

Besides, talks are on with five major Indian manufacturers here to produce the vaccine not only for India but for the world. Adenoviruses are DNA viruses that cause respiratory illnesses. On Wednesday DRL announced that they have collaborated with RDIF for ...