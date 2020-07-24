RWAs: the powerful new link in the supply chain during the pandemic

Freshly out of engineering college, Aashruti Shah, 21, was set to join the prodigious tech industry when Covid-19 struck.

Forced to stay indoors, she began helping at her mother’s small, and now struggling, catering service for homemade snacks in Powai, a densely populated suburb in Mumbai. “My father (Dhaval Shah) and I began looking at ways to get vegetables and fruits in bulk, and through a friend, we managed to get in touch with a group of farmers willing to supply if there were enough orders.” Out of their necessity was born Farm Fresh, a farm-to-table ...