Sabarimala temple updates: Shastras can be amended, says Subramanian Swamy

The gates of Sabarimala are set to open today. Tension prevailed in the morning in Kerala's Nilackal after the police used force to disperse devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine. Acting tough, the police, deployed in large numbers in Nilackal, some 20 kms away from the Sabarimala hilltop, also removed a makeshift shelter erected by a protesting group Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti. The protesting group of devotees had been staging a sit-in chanting Ayyappa mantra in the shelter in protest against the order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine. The BJP, RSS, Congress and Hindu groups are up in arms against a September 28 Supreme Court ruling lifting the ban on entry of women in the 10-50 age group into the temple, saying it will breach age-old traditions.

Here are top 10 developments on Sabarimala temple row





1. Subramanian Swamy backs SC decision

has made a decision, but now you are saying that it's our tradition. Triple Talaq was also a tradition in that way, everybody was applauding when it was abolished. The same Hindus have come to the streets now, said Subramanian Swamy.

It's a fight b/w Hindu Renaissance and obscurantism. Renaissance says all Hindus are equal& caste system should be abolished. Because no Brahman today is only intellectual, they're in cinema,business as well. Where is it written that caste is from birth?Shastras can be amended, he added.

2. Security beefed up at Nillekal: Total 1,000 security personnel, 800 men and 200 women, deployed at Nillekal and Pampa base. 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam.



Kerala: #Visuals of heavy security deployment near Nilakkal, the base camp of #SabarimalaTemple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today. pic.twitter.com/YomkknhEVl — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

None will be stopped from going to Sabarimala, says police

"There is a very strong police presence in and around Sabarimala," Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra told the media here as a police force of over 1,000 personnel took position in Nilackal and Pamba -- the foothills of the famed temple.

"None would be stopped nor would anyone be allowed to take law into their hands. Sabarimala is safe and anyone can come and pray," the police chief added.



A woman attempted to hang herself from a tree in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against the Supreme Court's verdict over the entry of women of all age group in #SabarimalaTemple. She was saved by locals and the police.

Kerala: A woman attempted to hang herself from a tree in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against the Supreme Court's verdict over the entry of women of all age group in #SabarimalaTemple. She was saved by locals and the police. pic.twitter.com/HAth1nj0eB — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

Devotees of who had gathered at Nilakkal, the base camp of Sabarimala temple said, "We are facing problems as the administration is not giving clear answers on when doors will open."

5. AIDWA accuses BJP-RSS of creating 'communal frenzy'

The CPI(M)'s women wing, All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) alleged that the BJP-RSS backed elements were creating "communal frenzy" against the implementation of the order in the

#WATCH: Women protest in Nilakkal against the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 to #Sabarimala temple. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/GuxDZo0R7G — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

6. Kerala CM hits out at Congress, BJP: Chief Minister accused the BJP and Congress of trying to destroy the state's secular fabric by politicising the issue. "The Congress has joined the BJP in trying to drive a wedge between the devotees and the government and they are trying to break the secular tradition of our state," he said.

7. Mass suicide: Kerala unit of Shiv Sena threatened to stage mass suicides if women enter the temple. P Aji, a senior Shiv Sena leader, said that their "suicide squads" comprising men and women above 50 are ready for the supreme sacrifice.

Aji warned, "Our members will be stationed around Sabarimala temple and if women who are barred try to enter gates, then our suicide squad will engage in mass self-killing."





ALSO READ: Sabarimala temple row: Over my body, say Ayyappa devotees on women's entry

8. BJP warned Kerala govt to resolve Sabarimala row in 24 hrs: Kerala BJP President PS Sreedharan Pillai warned the Left government to resolve the issue of women visitors or face "severe consequences". "We give him 24 hours to resolve the issue. If he fails to do it, then he should be prepared to see a different type of protest from us. We will make it very clear that we are not trying to make political capital through this campaign," said Pillai.

9. Petitioner Rahul Eswar Sabarimala row: We want to adopt a Gandhian protest where thousands of people will be laying down on the road. If people want to intrude in our belief, they should do so by stepping on our chests. This is a cry and plea for respecting our sensitivities. Our mothers, grandmothers and sisters are all protesting, praying and fasting across 12 states. We ask for 5 days as we are to go to the Supreme Court on 22nd of the month. We are going to guard our shrine.

10. The temple opens on Wednesday at 5 pm for the customary monthly pujas.