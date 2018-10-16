Sabarimala temple row: Over my body, say Ayyappa devotees on women's entry

On Wednesday, the gates of temple will be opened for millions of Lord Ayyappa devotees. And for the first time in decades, women aged between 10 and 50 will be able to enter the historic shrine -- at least that's what the Supreme Court said in its September 28 order. However, Kerala has been witnessing intense protests by devotees of the 'perennial celibate' and right-wing outfits against the implementation of the apex court's verdict. As some women and activists prepare to take on the arduous climb to Sabarimala, hundreds of protesters have devised ways to stop them from entering the temple gates. A group of women claiming to be the representatives of the female devotees of Ayyappa, proclaim that no truly pious woman would decide to enter the temple despite the Supreme Court rulings.

Here's how some devotees plan to stop women from entering the hillock shrine:

1. Protestors to lie down at the entry points: Malayalam dailies quoted local BJP leaders as saying they will lie down at the entry points to try and block women from getting in.

Activist Rahul Easwar, who already announced a hunger strike at during the five-day monthly pooja period, said the devotees would stop women if they attempted to visit the

"Ours will be a Gandhian mode of protest. Hundreds of devotees will lie down on roads leading to if Trupti Desai attempts to visit the shrine," he said.

2. Mass suicide: Kerala unit of Shiv Sena threaten to stage mass suicides if women enter the temple. P Aji, a senior Shiv Sena leader, said that their "suicide squads" comprising men and women above 50 are ready for the supreme sacrifice.

Aji warned, "Our members will be stationed around and if women who are barred try to enter gates, then our suicide squad will engage in mass self-killing."

3. Protestors camp at Nilakkal base camp: The protesters will camp at the Nilakkal base camp en route to the hill shrine, to stop women from proceeding further to Pamba, till where women were allowed to go even earlier.

4. Block cars, buses carrying women: According to TOI, besides private vehicles, devotees even stopped and inspected Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and asked young women to get off on Tuesday.

5. Tear apart limbs of women: Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi, at a public meeting of the BJP-led NDA campaign against the court's ruling said, "Women coming to should be ripped in half." He added, "One-half of the women should be thrown to Delhi and the other half to CM Vijayan's office." However, Thulasi later apologised for the harsh comment.

The guidelines set by authorities state that a devotee must refrain from 'hurting' anybody either physically or verbally and 'identify' other Ayyappa devotees with the Lord himself. Tomorrow, as the gates open, let us hope that the devotees remember this guideline and refrain from doing any of the above.

Why #SaveSabarimala campaigners don't want women to enter the temple?

— The Ayyappa idol in Sabarimala is said to be a Naishtika Brahmachari (celibate).

— Women menstruate: Another reason women between these particular ages are prohibited from entering the compound is due to the immense taboo around menstruation. Many strongly believe that a menstruating woman is impure.

— Women may convert Sabarimala into Thailand: Former Devaswom Board President Prayar Gopalakrishnan said that allowing women of all ages into Sabarimala is going to “turn it into Thailand," according to News Minute.

— Women can get molested in Lord Ayyappa's temple: Prayar Gopalakrishnan also said "I won’t tell any sister not to enter Sabarimala. Whoever wants to come is welcome. But if you come and you get caught by a tiger or man, don't complain".