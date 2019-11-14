JUST IN
Sabarimala verdict LIVE updates: SC to review its judgment, Kerala on edge

The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its verdict on Sabarimala. Catch LIVE updates on SC's proceedings and reactions that follow SC verdict on Sabarimala temple

BS Web Team 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
Sabarimala vedict LIVE updates: The Supreme Court of India will pronounce its verdict on review pleas challenging its Sabarimala judgment today. The court will deliver its judgment on as many as 65 petitions - including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas - which were filed after its Sabarimala verdict sparked violent protests in Kerala.

On September 28, 2018, the top court opened the gates of the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala dedicated to Lord Ayyappa to the women in the age group of 10-50, saying it was violative of their fundamental rights and constitutional guarantees.

A Constitution bench, headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra, gave a 4:1 verdict claiming the ban led to gender discrimination. The pathbreaking judgment has left the temple tantris (priests) and those associated with it by tradition disappointed.

While women rights' activist hailed the court's judgment, many politicians and religious leaders expressed disagreement with it and were of the opinion that it would bring an adverse impact on society. It also led to massive protests in Kerala, which resulted in a political slugfest between then ruling CPI-M and the BJP.

