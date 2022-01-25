SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia gets three-day protection from arrest

-
ALSO READ
Punjab bankrupt due to unethical policies of SAD, Congress: BJP
BJP likely to contest from urban and semi-urban Assembly seats in Punjab
Drugs case: Punjab police register FIR against Sukhbir's brother-in-law
HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Akali leader Majithia in drugs case
No hope for Akali Dal's revival till Badal, Majithia at helm: Channi
-
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted a three-day protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for approaching the Supreme Court to challenge its order in which the anticipatory bail plea of the former minister had been dismissed.
The court of Justice Lisa Gill on Monday had dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Majithia, who had been booked in a drug case earlier. “….petitioner is afforded three days to enable him to approach the Hon'ble Supreme Court for challenging this order. Till then, petitioner be not arrested,” according to the order which came out on Tuesday.
Majithia's counsel had prayed for protection for seven days from the court. The dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea has come as a setback to Majithia, who is the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from the Majitha Assembly in Amritsar.
The process for filling of nomination papers for the February 20 polls began on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU