SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia gets three-day protection from arrest

The and Haryana has granted a three-day protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for approaching the Supreme Court to challenge its order in which the anticipatory bail plea of the former minister had been dismissed.



The court of Justice Lisa Gill on Monday had dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Majithia, who had been booked in a drug case earlier. “….petitioner is afforded three days to enable him to approach the Hon'ble Supreme Court for challenging this order. Till then, petitioner be not arrested,” according to the order which came out on Tuesday.

Majithia's counsel had prayed for protection for seven days from the court. The dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea has come as a setback to Majithia, who is the (SAD) candidate from the Majitha Assembly in Amritsar.

The process for filling of nomination papers for the February 20 polls began on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)