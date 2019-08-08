SAIL chairman attacked by 4 assailants in Delhi; 2 attackers nabbed by cops

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary was attacked by four unknown assailants on Wednesday night near HUDCO Place in New Delhi.

Chaudhary was on his way back to his residence from office in his official car. "Chaudhary was brutally attacked at around 10.30 pm when his car was intentionally hit by another car occupied by four people," the company said in a statement on Thursday. "As he and his driver came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the other three severely attacked Chaudhary with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs. The assailants were also armed with knives. The driver was left unharmed," the statement said.

It added that the police motorcycle patrol arrived at the site and managed to nab two persons. Chaudhary was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for immediate medical treatment. He has since been discharged from the hospital. A complaint to this effect has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station, New Delhi. The police is investigating the attack from all possible angles, the company added.