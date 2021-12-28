Sale of Indian art soars in 2021, auction houses see more growth headroom

From individual value to the quality of collections, from the number of buyers to the frequency of auction, Indian art in the last year went only one way: up.

It’s not just the works of Indian artists that are selling in higher numbers and at higher prices, the number of Indian buyers, too, has increased in the last couple of years. Referring specifically to India, Guillaume Cerutti, chief execu­tive officer of Christie’s, says that there was a 31 per cent increase in the number of buyers from India in 2021 as compared to 2020, and Indian sales numbers went up by around 25 ...