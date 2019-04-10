Rahul in Amethi, Rafale verdict, Samsung A90 launch & more: Top news today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From launch to SC verdict on Rafale, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. Rafale review verdict in Supreme Court on April 10

The Supreme Court will today pronounce the verdict on the preliminary objections raised by the Centre that the documents on which it was claiming "privilege" cannot be relied upon to re-examine the verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the verdict. Read on...

2. Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu to campaign across India starting today

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunday said Congress president has asked him to campaign extensively for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Sidhu is expected to campaign for the party for 40 days starting April 10. The cricketer-turned-politician met Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday.

"Met Congress President Rahul Gandhi-ji, he directed me to campaign extensively and meet Ahmed Patel Sahab for detailed schedule," Sidhu tweeted on Sunday. Read on...

3. Modi to address elections rallies in Gujrat, Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat on Wednesday during a one-day visit to his home state for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 23. He will also address rally in Goa. Read on...

4. launch today

Samsung Galaxy A-series is getting a global unveiling today, at events in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo. The Samsung Galaxy A-series has already seen several models being introduced this year, such as the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50, all of which have also made their way to India. The Galaxy A40 as well as the Galaxy A70 have also been unveiled in some regions, and we can expect these to be globally unveiled at today's event.

5. to file nomination for Amethi Lok Sabha Seat today

Congress president will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat today and also hold a road show in the constituency.

The Congress president will file his nomination papers and also hold a road show here, district unit spokesman of the Congress, Anil Singh, said.

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi during the filing of nomination. Read on...

6. Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000 crore rights issue opens today

Largest telco Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue will open today.

The fund raising is one of the largest by any company in the country and is being done as the industry bleeds amid a massive disruption caused by the entry of Reliance Jio, which has already become the third-largest by subscribers. Read on...

7. SC to hear Lalu Yadav's bail plea today

The Supreme Court on April 10 a plea of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking bail in three cases related to the multi-crore-rupee fodder scam in which he has been convicted.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the CBI to file reply by April 9.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, sought urgent listing of the bail plea saying notice has been issued in the matter. Read on...

8. AAP to launch second phase of Lok Sabha poll campaigning today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch its second phase of campaigning for the upcoming general election today with an aim to reach out to 35 lakh people, including the working-class population, and tell them about the importance of full statehood to Delhi.

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the booth-level workers of the party would go to people, instead of calling them to jan sabhas. Read on...

9. SC to take up electoral bond matter today

The Supreme Court Friday refused to grant interim stay on the electoral bonds scheme of the central government on funding to political parties and asked the petitioner NGO to file an appropriate application for it.