Sanjay Bhandari extradition; here's why ED, CBI want fugitive arms dealer

The Westminster court of the United Kingdom court approved fugitive Sanjay Bhandari's extradition to India on Monday, November 7. He is wanted in India for money laundering, kickbacks in the arms deals and tax evasion during the UPA government

Arms dealer and main promoter of Offset India Solutions (OIS), first came under the scanner of investigative agencies in 2010 for alleged involvement in a contract for the Indian Air force. Bhandari has had a strong presence in the arms industry.

The court documents state that Bhandari is wanted in India for intended prosecution for an offence of money laundering contrary to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 and for offences of tax evasion contrary to the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Asset), Imposition of Tax Act 2015 and Income Tax Act 1961.

A lookout notice for Bhandari was issued in 2016, but he managed to flee the country somehow. He has cases from both the (CBI) as well as (ED) against him.

In a 2016 raid on his house, the Income Tax departments seized several confidential defence ministry documents.

The CBI booked Bhandari in connection with the alleged corruption in the Rs 2,895 crore deal of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), in 2019.

The CBI in its complaint has alleged that Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Limited in a criminal conspiracy with Bhandari and Bimal Sareen (both directors of Offset India Solutions Private Limited) had dishonestly and fraudulently signed a Service Provider Agreement with Bhandari in June 2010 and violated the Defence Procurement Procedure, 2008.

This was allegedly done to get the contract for the supply of 75 basic Trainer Aircraft to the Indian Air Force.

On June 2020, the ED filed a chargesheet against and other co-conspirators, including various companies floated by him overseas.

The UK authorities arrested him on July 15, 2020 in London, on an extradition warrant. He was out on bail.

The Income Tax Department probe had established links between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra and Sanjay Bhandari, according to news reports.