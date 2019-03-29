Saradha scam: SC issues notice to Vodafone, Airtel over CBI plea

The Supreme Court issued notices to telecom operators and following a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging non-cooperation by the operators by not sharing (CDR) of Saradha Group directors Sen and

The notice issued by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi required the companies to reply by April 8, to the notice, even as the defendants argued that all information has been handed over and that the probe agency's contention is incorrect.

Both telecom operators have so far said that they are providing complete cooperation. “We at all times extend full support and comply with the regulatory framework regarding subscriber data disclosure,” said a spokesperson.

Similarly, spokespersons said,”We can confirm that we have provided the information that the concerned authorities / investigative agencies had requested and will continue to assist them. As a responsible corporate, we have always been and shall remain compliant with the laws of the land.”

Earlier in the week, perusing the CBI's latest status report, the top court noted that "very, very serious" revelations have been come to light upon former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's interrogation in relation to the chit fund scam.