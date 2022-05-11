SAT grants interim relief to Anand Subramanian in NSE Himalayan Yogi case

-
ALSO READ
NSE co-location case: CBI arrests former NSE GOO Anand Subramanian
TV anchor gets interim relief as SAT stays Sebi order on Rs 3.9 cr deposit
How often have SAT orders gone against Sebi? Numbers tell half the story
SAT grants interim relief to ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna in Yogi matter
CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location case
-
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted an interim relief to Anand Subramanian, former group operating officer (GOO) National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the Himalyan Yogi case.
The tribunal has directed Subramanian to deposit Rs 60 lakh within four weeks.
“If such an amount is deposited, the balance amount shall not be recovered during the pendency of the appeal,” SAT members Tarun Agarwala, MT Joshi and Meera Swarup said in an order.
On February 11, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Subramanian for alleged governance lapses at NSE. The market regulator has also restrained Subramanian from associating with any market infrastructure institution or any Sebi-registered intermediary for three years.
The Sebi order has alleged that Subramanian made an incorrect and misleading statement before Sebi regarding his appointment and selection at NSE. Further, it has alleged that Subramanian exploited former MD & CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna by creating another identity in the form of Rigyajursama (purporated Himalayan yogi) to guide her to perform her duties according to his wish.
“Prima facie this finding appears to be based on conjectures and beyond the show cause notice. Further, prime facie the imposition of penalty for making misleading statements about his appointment and being a key management personnel also appears to be excessive and arbitrary,” SAT said in an order.
SAT will next hear the matter on June 30. Earlier, the tribunal had provided similar relaxations to Ramakrishna and her predecessor Ravi Narain, also aggrieved by Sebi’s February 11 order.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU