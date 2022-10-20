Satya Nadella to visit India in Jan 2023, first in nearly 3-years

Chairman and CEO will visit India in January 2023. This will be his first visit to the country in nearly three years.

Nadella, was conferred with India's third highest civilian award, the earlier this year for his distinguished services. Nadella was named one of the 17 awardees earlier this year.

He received the award formally in San Francisco from India’s Consul General Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad. On receiving the award, Nadella said: “It’s an honor to receive a Award and to be recognized with so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more.”

“We are living in a period of historic economic, societal and technological change,” said Nadella following his meeting with Prasad. “The next decade will be defined by . Indian industries and organizations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility and resilience.”

He was talking on India's growth trajectory and the country's potential to be a global political and technology leader.