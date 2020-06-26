Satyender Jain tests negative for Covid-19; discharged from hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday discharged from the Max Hospital here after he tested negative for Covid-19, sources said.

Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels.





The 55-year-old minister was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital, Saket, on June 19 after his condition worsened.

"He has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been discharged from hospital," a source said.

Jain was moved out of the ICU of the dedicated Covid-19 facility on June 22, two days after he was administered plasma therapy.