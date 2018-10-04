SC allows deportation of seven Rohingya immigrants back to Myanmar

-
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the deportation of seven Rohingyas, who have illegally immigrated to Assam in India, to their country of origin Myanmar.
It said the seven Rohingyas were found by the competent court as illegal immigrants and Myanmar had accepted them as its citizens.
"We are not inclined to interfere on the decision taken," the apex court said.
