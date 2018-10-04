JUST IN
SC allows deportation of seven Rohingya immigrants back to Myanmar

Seven Rohingyas were found by the competent court as illegal immigrants and Myanmar had accepted them as its citizens

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the deportation of seven Rohingyas, who have illegally immigrated to Assam in India, to their country of origin Myanmar.

It said the seven Rohingyas were found by the competent court as illegal immigrants and Myanmar had accepted them as its citizens.

"We are not inclined to interfere on the decision taken," the apex court said.
First Published: Thu, October 04 2018. 11:09 IST

