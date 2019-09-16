SC asks government to restore selective normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government and the (J&K) administration to restore normalcy on a selective basis in the state as soon as possible, keeping in mind interest and security. The restoration of normalcy in the state should be done to ensure that people have access to all welfare facilities such as healthcare, a three judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said.

The directions by the top court came on a plea moved by Anuradha Bhasin, the Executive Editor of valley-based newspaper Kashmir Times, who had alleged that the government had continued with its communications blockade, which was hampering the working of journalists in the region.

Responding to Bhasin’s allegation, Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the central government told the apex court that restrictions have been lifted in over 88 per cent police stations in Kashmir division, while 100 per cent of restrictions had been lifted in both Jammu and Laddakh division. The communication and movement restrictions, Venugopal said, had been taken in “ interest for preventing any loss of life or property which would otherwise have been inevitable, if the restrictions which have been placed had not been implemented”.

Movement passes had been issued to media person who wished to go to restricted areas, and the government was also providing them vehicles if they needed it, Venugopal told the three-judge Bench, adding that “if these steps had not been taken, there would have been an extremely volatile situation in the valley”.

“The policy decisions taken and implemented on the ground should not be reversed by the Court so that Kashmir and the country do not face a long period of strife,” he said.

The court also took serious umbrage, when a senior advocate appearing for appearing for two child rights activists, told the bench that it is very difficult for people in the state to access the high court there.

“If you are saying so, we are bound to take serious note of it. Tell us why it is very difficult for people to approach the high court. Is anybody stopping the people from going to high court? It is very very serious. You are saying that you cannot go to the high court. We have called a report from Chief Justice of the high court. If required, I will myself go there,” CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.

The three-judge Bench, however, warned that should the allegations made by the petitioners be wrong, they would face serious consequences.

On a separate plea moved by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko, in which he has alleged that the former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah had been kept under detention illegally by the erstwhile state’s administration, the Supreme Court sought the central government and J&K administration’s response by September 30.

Vaiko, who claims to be a close friend of Abdullah for over forty years, has contended that constitutional rights conferred on the Conference (NC) leader had been deprived of on account of "illegal detention without any authority of law" since August 5, when the central government had decided to scrap the special status of J&K.

Meanwhile, the 81-year Abdullah was arrested on Monday under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and his residence was declared a jail. The NC chairman has been booked under the 'public order' provision of the PSA under which a person can be kept inside jail from three to six months without a trial, the officials said. Abdullah was served the notice under the PSA at 1 AM on Monday and his Gupkar road house declared a jail, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)