SC asks Pune court reason for Sunday hearing in Koregaon-Bhima case

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked why a local court at Pune sat on a Sunday to decide the plea of Maharashtra police seeking extension of 90-day limit for filing the charge sheet against arrested rights activist in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.
A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also reserved its verdict on the Maharashtra government’s appeal challenging the refusal of the Bombay High Court to extend the 90-day limit for filing the charge sheet in the case.
"Heavens would not have fallen if the trial court would have heard the case on Monday (September 3)," said the Bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul.
It then asked "whether the trial court has recorded any reason for hearing the case on Sunday".
