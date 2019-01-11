SC asks Pune court reason for Sunday hearing in Koregaon-Bhima case

The on Thursday asked why a local court at Pune sat on a Sunday to decide the plea of police seeking extension of 90-day limit for filing the charge sheet against arrested rights activist in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

A Bench headed by also reserved its verdict on the government’s appeal challenging the refusal of the to extend the 90-day limit for filing the charge sheet in the case.

"Heavens would not have fallen if the trial court would have heard the case on Monday (September 3)," said the Bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul.

It then asked "whether the trial court has recorded any reason for hearing the case on Sunday".