SC begins live streaming of constitutional bench cases on Sept 27

The proceedings in four cases being heard by the of the began streaming on the (NIC)'s on September 27.

The proceedings by three Constitutional benches headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, Justices D Y Chandrachud, and Sanjay Kishan Kaul are being telecasted for the public.

The decision to stream the meetings was taken last week. The court is likely to develop its platform in the long run to telecast these proceedings.

This isn't the first time that the top court has live-streamed matters for the public. On August 26, the ceremonial bench for the outgoing Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was live-streamed.

Today, the apex court is hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), matters related to the recent Maharashtra political crisis, the row between the Central and Delhi governments, and deciding the validity of the All-India Bar Examination.

While Court-1 will telecast the hearing of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 10 per cent quota for EWS, Court-2 will telecast the Maharashtra political crisis and the Centre-Delhi issue of the scope of legislative and executive powers of the government and their control over administrative services in the national capital. Petitions challenging the validity of the All India Bar Examination will be heard in Court-3.

The compensation case will also be heard by the court this week.

In 2018, the apex court in a case had noted that of public-interest cases was important.

The hearings can be live streamed on the Supreme Court’s website. Link: https://webcast.gov.in/scindia/





Fourth Constitutional bench formed

A fourth Constitutional bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and BV Nagarathna has been formed to hear five cases, according to a notice.

The bench will hear the plea against demonetization, the issue relating to freedom of speech of public functionaries, the matter deciding if members of the Legislative Assembly have immunity against prosecution for bribery, the validity of power to proceed against other person appearing guilty of an offense, and the deduction of culpability/guilt of a public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The matters will be heard from September 28.