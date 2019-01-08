SC brings Verma back as CBI chief, but minus decision making powers for now

The Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a partial moral victory to on-leave Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director by setting aside the central government’s order sending him off duty and divesting him of his powers and functions. Observing that it was necessary that CBI director “should be the role model of independence and integrity which can only be ensured by freedom from all kinds of control and interference”, the court reinstated him as the probe agency’s chief.

The top court, however, said that Verma will not take any major policy decisions until a high-powered committee completes its probe on allegations of corruption against him. The high-powered committee responsible for the selection and appointment of the CBI director, consisting of the Prime Minister, the leader of opposition and the Chief Justice of India, will meet in a week from today to decide on the issue, the court said. The committee will take its decision on the basis of the findings of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry.

The CVC is probing Verma and his on-leave deputy on charges of corruption. On October 23 last year, the government had, on the recommendations of the CVC, sent Verma and Asthana on leave until further notice, as the two top bureaucrats had accused each other of being corrupt. Subsequently, Verma had moved the top court challenging CVC’s decision to send him on leave calling it “patently illegal” as it flouted the norms of a fixed two-year term for CBI chief. The fixed term, Verma’s lawyer senior advocate Fali S Nariman had said, was to ensure the independence of the investigative agency’s chief.

In its pleadings before the top court, the government had said that it had to send Verma and Asthana on leave as they were fighting like "Kilkenny cats". The allegations, which had spilled outside CBI, had exposing the agency to “public ridicule” and created an unprecedented situation which prompted the government to intervene “in public interest,” Attorney General K K Venugopal had told a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S K Kaul and Justice K M Joseph during the hearing in the case.

The infighting between Verma and Asthana snowballed after CBI booked Asthana on allegations of receiving bribe from an accused probed by him in a case linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. Asthana later wrote to the CVC stating that he was being framed and that the bribe was actually meant for Verma and not him. The CBI had alleged that Asthana had accepted a bribe of Rs 2 crore from Satish Babu Sana, a businessman who was also under probe in the Qureshi case.

Apart from Asthana, the CBI had also arrested some of its other officers, including a Deputy Superintendent Devendra Kumar. Kumar was the investigation officer in the case involving Qureshi and was arrested on charges of "falsification of records" at the behest of Asthana. Following the arrest of Kumar, the Prime Minister’s Office had summoned Verma and Asthana in a bid to douse the fire and salvage the credibility of the agency, but without much success.

The government had faced a lot of flak for removing Verma as CBI chief. Opposition parties, including the Congress, had alleged that Verma was sent on leave as the government feared he would initiate a probe into Rafale aircraft deal. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had also accused the government of destroying the reputation of probe agencies like the CBI, alleging that the probe agency was being used as a "weapon of political vendetta" under the current dispensation and was in "terminal decline".