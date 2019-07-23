SC cancels Amrapali group RERA registration for cheating homebuyers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed cancellation of Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA) registration of Amrapali group of companies for defrauding homebuyers of its various projects by diverting money and not completing projects on time. The top court also appointed state-owned NBCC India to complete the pending projects.

The homebuyers who had bought flats in these stuck projects of Amrapali will now deposit the remaining money in the account opened with the Supreme Court within three months from today, the top court said.

Holding that there was a “serious kind of fraud played upon the buyers in active connivance with the officials of the Noida and Greater Noida Authorities and that of the banks,” a two judge bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U U Lalit in their judgment held that the Amrapali group had diverted the money of the homebuyers by creating dummy companies, raising bogus bills, selling flats at undervalued prices, and paying excessive brokerages.

According to Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, the SC judgement is expected to set a precedence that was long due and has potential to bring relief to thousands of home buyers across the country. “This is a remarkable move that will have a far-reaching positive impact on the Indian housing market.”

As per ANAROCK research, residential real estate launched in or before 2013 that are stuck in various stages of (non) completion is collectively worth a whopping Rs 4,64,300 crore for a total of 5,75,900 units that are yet to be delivered to their respective homebuyers. These 575,900 units have been stuck since 2013 or before.

“It brings some good news to all those affected and is going to boost buyer sentiment in the region. The judgement also proves the point that there is no place for those in this market, who have been conducting the business in an unprofessional and unethical manner. As a result of such instances, there has been a shift in the buying preference of a majority of new, prospective buyers. A majority of the buyers are now mindful of the risks and prefer to invest primarily into ready-to-move-in properties”, said Siva Krishnan, MD - Residential Services, Developer Solutions and Strategic Consulting, JLL India.

In their judgment, the top court also pulled by the banks and the Noida as well as Greater Noida authorities and said that the fraud played upon the homebuyers by Amrapali group could not have been possible without active collusion both the lenders and the authorities.

“The banks have also failed to ensure that the money was used in the projects. As found in the forensic audit, there was no necessity of obtaining loans from the banks and it has not been used for the purpose it was obtained. The Authorities and Bankers have violated the doctrine of public trust and their officials, unfortunately, acted in collusion with builders,” the top court said in their judgment.

The investments by global investment bank J P Morgan in the debt-laden real estate company were done in violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms, the top court said.

“The shares were overvalued for making payment to J P Morgan. It was adopted as a device for siphoning off the money of the home buyers to foreign countries,” the two judge Bench said in their judgment. For the FEMA and FDI violations, the top court has directed the Enforcement Directorate to start the probe and submit quarterly reports. The aspect of money laundering by the promoters and the directors of Amrapali group will also be looked into, the court said.

All the directors and promoters of the Amrapali group as well as the companies where is homebuyers monies are said to be lying according to the forensic audit report also has to be deposited with the court within a month, failing which appropriate action will be taken, the court said.

“The court’s judgement is unprecedented in the sense that it also addresses issues pertaining to related parties like development authorities of Noida and Greater Noida. Since they did not took up the matter and resolved it, the court refrained from any favourable outcome for them. However, with NBCC on board and a receiver in place, who can enter into any tri-party agreements, delivery of apartments now is expected to take at least three to five years”, said a senior executive with a major developer.

Apart from the Amrapali group, the Supreme Court also directed the central government to look into other similar projects in Noida, Greater Noida, and other states and ensure their completion on time in accordance with RERA guidelines.

“Concerned ministry of central government, as well as the state government and the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, are directed to ensure that appropriate action is taken as against leaseholders concerning such similar projects at Noida and Greater Noida and other places in various States,” the two-judge Bench said in their 270-page judgment.

The flats of homebuyers as well as the land leased to the Amrapali group will not be sold by Noida, Greater Noida authority or banks to recover their dues. Such outstanding dues will be recovered by selling other assets of the group that have been seized so far. For the projects where the homebuyers are already staying, the tripartite agreement will be executed by the Noida and Greater Noida authorities within a month irrespective of the pending amounts, the court said.

“Registered conveyance deed shall also be executed in favour of homebuyers, they are to be placed in the possession and they shall continue to do so in future on completion of projects or in part as the case may be. We direct the Noida and Greater Noida Authorities to take appropriate action to do the needful in the matter,” the two judge Bench said.

Senior Advocate R. Venkataramani, who has been appointed the court receiver, shall act as the third lessee for the tripartite agreements to be executed by the authorities, the court said.