SC decision on Adani-Hindenburg probe panel today: 5 things you must know

The (SC) will on Thursday pronounce its order on setting up a panel of domain experts to strengthen existing regulatory measures for the stock markets after the Adani-Hindenburg saga. The apex court had reserved its order on February 17.

The bench delivering the verdict will have (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

Since the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released its report in January, the stocks have taken a beating. The group's total market cap has been eroded by over $130 billion. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani's wealth has diminished by $77.5 billion in 2023 alone.

The report made several allegations against the Adani Group, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation. The Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

SC decision in Adani-Hindenburg case today: 5 things you should know