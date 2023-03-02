JUST IN
SC decision on Adani-Hindenburg probe panel today: 5 things you must know
LIVE: Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India for G20 meet
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance
G20 meet: Foreign Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India
TMS Ep380: Rise of Jio, cyber security, consumer appliances, passive funds
'We haven't seen much traction in foreign universities coming to India'
India feeling 'little challenged' about EU's carbon tax: Official
G20 brings big economies at table to discuss how countries can grow: US
DigiYatra to be at gates of Delhi airport's terminal 2,3 by March: DIAL
India, Oman hold discussions on issues related to bilateral air services
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
LIVE: Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India for G20 meet
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SC decision on Adani-Hindenburg probe panel today: 5 things you must know

On February 17, the Centre had told the apex court that they would submit their suggestions for the proposed panel in a sealed cover, but the court refused to accept it

Topics
Adani Group | Supreme Court | Hindenburg Report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Adani, Gautam Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

The Supreme Court (SC) will on Thursday pronounce its order on setting up a panel of domain experts to strengthen existing regulatory measures for the stock markets after the Adani-Hindenburg saga. The apex court had reserved its order on February 17.

The bench delivering the verdict will have Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

Since the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released its report in January, the Adani Group stocks have taken a beating. The group's total market cap has been eroded by over $130 billion. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani's wealth has diminished by $77.5 billion in 2023 alone.

The report made several allegations against the Adani Group, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation. The Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

SC decision in Adani-Hindenburg case today: 5 things you should know

  • Till now, four PILs have been filed in the apex court on the issue.

    The first one sought direction from the Centre to make a committee, monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge, to inquire into the Hindenburg Research report.

  • The second sought prosecution of Hindenburg's founder Nathan Anderson and his associates in India for "artificial crashing" of the Adani Group stocks. The third PIL sought an investigation against Adani Group companies based on the report's allegations. The fourth sought a probe by central agencies against the Adani Group.
  • The PILs have also sought to form a committee or appoint a Supreme Court judge to oversee the inquiry and the investigation.
  • On February 17, the Centre told the apex court that they would submit their suggestions for the panel in a sealed cover. The SC refused to accept it. The court also denied the appointment of a retired judge to the panel.
  • Stressing that statutory bodies like the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are fully equipped and are on the job, the Centre had expressed apprehension that any unintentional message to the investors that regulatory bodies in India needed monitoring by a panel may have some adverse impact on the flow of money into the country.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 09:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU