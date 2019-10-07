SC bars further tree felling in Aarey, orders release of arrested activists

The on Monday directed Maharashtra state officials to maintain status quo. It barred further felling of trees for building a Metro car shed in Aarey Colony. The order by the apex court came close on the heels of a submission by the state government that it had already felled the requisite number of trees needed for the project. The apex court also said all protesters arrested by Mumbai Police should be released forthwith (if they had not been released already).

A special two-judge Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan of the apex court was hearing a letter petition which had been converted into a public interest litigation by Chief Justice of India (CJI)

A group of students, led by law student Rishab Ranjan, had written to CJI Gogoi seeking a stay on the felling of trees in Aarey Colony. CJI Gogoi had then, taking suo-motu cognisance of the matter, formed a special Bench of Justices Mishra and Bhushan to hear the matter. The top court is on a week-long Dussehra break from Monday.

The letter petition, written to the CJI, had stated that Rail Corporation (MMRCL) had felled as many as 2,100 trees in the area from Friday night. The students also alleged that Mumbai Police had lathicharged protesters who were peacefully opposing the felling of trees by MMRCL and Mumbai municipal authorities. Giving details of the Aarey Colony area, the letter had said that of the 3,300 trees at the proposed location of the Metro car shed, nearly 2,100 had been felled.

These trees are on the banks of Mithi river in Mumbai. Their absence could lead to flooding in the city, the letter stated. MMRCL, which proposes to make a Metro car shed in the area, had started felling trees in Aarey Colony area from Friday night, hours after a judgment of the Bombay High court refused to set aside the Mumbai municipal corporation’s decision to allow felling of over 2,600 trees.

The felling of trees triggered protests in the area, which took a violent turn, leading to alleged assault of policemen. Mumbai Police had on Friday also arrested as many as 29 people for obstruction and assault of police personnel during the felling exercise. The protesters were, however, released on bail by a local court in the early hours of Monday. Following protests on Friday night, Mumbai Police had imposed Section 144 in the Aarey Colony area, thereby prohibiting assembly of five or more people.

On Monday, the two-judge Bench of the apex court also said it would have to examine whether the entire Aarey area was a forest area or an eco-sensitive zone. It asked the state authorities to place on record relevant notifications and status of trees planted by them.

The direction by the court came on the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who said that even though the states are required to notify an area as forest, Maharashtra has still not done so. The Aarey Colony area was deemed an ‘unclassified forest’, and thus, the felling of trees in the eco-sensitive zone there was illegal.

However, after perusing the notification issued by the Maharashtra government, the Bench said, Aarey area is a ‘no-development zone’ and not an eco-sensitive zone as claimed by the petitioner.

“Is there any notification that it is an eco-sensitive zone? Is there any notification regarding withdrawing of this area as an eco-sensitive zone? We want to know whether it was a forest or eco-sensitive zone. Where have you found that it is an eco-sensitive zone? It was a no-development zone, not an eco-sensitive zone,” the Bench observed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra and Mumbai’s civic body, said the entire area of Aarey is of around 3,000 acres and only 2 per cent, that is 33 hectares, was given for the Metro shed project. The court, however, said it was not an issue of whether 1-2 per cent of the area was being used. “If it is legally not permitted, then it will not be permitted,” the Bench said.

With inputs from PTI