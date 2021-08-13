SC frowns upon retrospective changes to tax laws via clarifications

-
In an interesting ruling last week that could have wider implications, the Supreme Court (SC) frowned upon the practice of introducing retrospective changes to tax laws by way of additional clarifications inserted at a later date.
In its judgement last week that went in favour of the appellant MM Aqua Technologies, the apex court held that explanation 3C to section 43B(d) of the Income Tax Act is 'clarificatory' in nature and does not add a new condition retrospectively.
"A retrospective provision in a tax act which is “for the removal of doubts” cannot be presumed to be retrospective, even where such language is used, if it alters or changes the law as it earlier stood," the bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai observed.
Section 43B provides a list of expenses allowed as deduction under the head ‘Income from business and profession’. It states some expenses that can be claimed as deduction from the business income only in the year of actual payment and not in the year when the liability to pay such expenses is incurred.
"The court has come down on the practice of introducing retrospective changes to the tax law under the garb of clarifications. Certainty in tax law is non-negotiable, and the court has reinforced this principle with its judgement," said Abhay Sharma, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.
"The ruling upholds the doctrine of 'substance over form' and reiterates that the income tax authorities cannot re-write the transaction entered into by the two parties," added Yashesh Ashar, partner, Bhuta Shah & Co.
The assessee MM Aqua Technologies was in default of the payment of principal and interest on loan from ICICI Bank. So, the two parties agreed that the interest be paid through issue of ‘debentures’ by the assessee to the lender. The assessee, post the conversion of interest into debentures, claimed the interest under section 43B of the IT Act as paid.
The above deduction was disallowed by the assessing officer. However, the same was allowed by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) as well as the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.
On appeal, the High Court relied on the explanation 3C to the section 43B(d) of the IT Act, which says that any amount payable towards interest liability would qualify for deduction if such interest has been actually paid. Any interest, however, which has been converted into a loan or borrowing shall not be deemed to have been actually paid.
The SC, for its part, last week concluded that the interest was “actually paid” by the assessee through issuance of debentures, which has extinguished its liability to pay interest. To reach this conclusion, the court relied on the fact that the accounts of the bank reflected the amount received by way of debentures as its business income for the assessment year in question.
According to Bhuta, the ruling makes it clear that explanation 3C is merely a clarification and should not impact genuine transactions of acceptance of a debenture in lieu of interest due in case of defaults.
"The judgment could pave the way for corporates under stress in the current environment to restructure their interest payment as debentures or other instruments, and deduct the same for income tax purposes. This is provided the lender recognises such interest payment in its books and pays tax on it," said Bhuta.
