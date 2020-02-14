SC issues notice to J&K on plea against Omar Abdullah's detention under PSA

-
A bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, said it would hear on March 2 the plea challenging Abdullah's detention. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Pilot in the apex court.
The Court has given the administration time till March 2 to file a reply.
Sara Abdullah Pilot said, "We were hopeful that as this is a habeas corpus case, the relief would be sooner. But we have full faith in the justice system. We're here because we want that all Kashmiris should have the same rights as all citizen of India & we're waiting for that day."
