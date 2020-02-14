JUST IN
SC issues notice to J&K on plea against Omar Abdullah's detention under PSA

A bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, said it would hear on March 2, Sara Pilot's plea challenging Abdullah's detention

Agencies 

Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, speaking to media. Photo: ANI
The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday on a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and former J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act.

A bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, said it would hear on March 2 the plea challenging Abdullah's detention. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Pilot in the apex court.


Pilot had approached the top court on Monday challenging her brother's detention under the Public Safety Act, saying the detention order was "manifestly illegal" and there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

The Court has given the administration time till March 2 to file a reply.

Sara Abdullah Pilot said, "We were hopeful that as this is a habeas corpus case, the relief would be sooner. But we have full faith in the justice system. We're here because we want that all Kashmiris should have the same rights as all citizen of India & we're waiting for that day."
First Published: Fri, February 14 2020. 14:07 IST

