SC issues notice to J&K on plea against Omar Abdullah's detention under PSA

A bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, said it would hear on March 2 the plea challenging Abdullah's detention. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Pilot in the apex court.

The issued a notice to the administration on Friday on a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and former J&K Chief Minister, under the Public Safety Act.

Pilot had approached the top court on Monday challenging her brother's detention under the Public Safety Act, saying the detention order was "manifestly illegal" and there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

The Court has given the administration time till March 2 to file a reply.

Sara Abdullah Pilot said, "We were hopeful that as this is a habeas corpus case, the relief would be sooner. But we have full faith in the justice system. We're here because we want that all Kashmiris should have the same rights as all citizen of India & we're waiting for that day."