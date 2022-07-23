SC grants two-month window to taxpayers for claiming transitional credit

In a relief to businesses, the on Friday said who had missed out on transitional tax benefits when India switched to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, will be able to claim such benefits in September and October this year.

The apex court bench of Justice Abdul Nazeer and JK Maheshwari directed the revenue authorities to facilitate who were not able to claim benefits when the country transitioned from an indirect tax system to GST in 2017.

The top court asked the government to facilitate the filing of Tran 1 and Tran 2 forms. The forms were introduced when GST was rolled out so that could carry forward the pre-GST-credit into the GST system.

The court said the GST Network portal must be open for the taxpayers from September 1 to October 31st to claim the transitional credit. Tax officials have been given 90 days to verify the veracity of the claims as well as hear the taxpayers.

Plea challenging GST on disability equipment

A plea was filed in the apex court on Friday challenging the GST on disability equipment. The writ petition called ‘Nipun Malhotra versus Union of India’ was filed in 2017.

The counsel of the petitioner said according to an earlier order by the apex court the petitioner had challenged the tax before the GST council but it was not abolished.

The matter will be heard in September.

SC to hear plea regarding ITAT appointments

The will hear a plea concerning the non-appointment of some names cleared by Search-Cum-Selection-Committee(SCSC) to the Income Tax AppellateTribunal(ITAT).

The contempt petition hearing on Friday claimed the Centre had disobeyed the apex court's order for non-consideration of 19 names out of the 41 names recommended by the SCSC in 2019 for the ITAT.

The SCSC led by Justice AM Khanwilkar had proposed 28 candidates on the main list and 13 on the waitlist out of which 16 were selected from the main list and 6 from the waitlist.

The Attorney General said on Friday that some people were not appointed because new materials had surfaced that raised questions about the integrity of the persons that were left out.

The court asked the Centre to submit these new materials before it and posted the matter for July 26.