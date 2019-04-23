SC issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Rafale verdict

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued contempt notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the statement on the Rafale verdict. The apex court said that it would hear on April 30 contempt plea filed by BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi along with petitions seeking review of its verdict in Rafale case.
“I am expressing regret only for attributing the slogan to Supreme Court. I stand by my political slogan ‘Chowkidar chor hai’. I regret for attributing it to Supreme Court”, Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted on behalf of Rahul Gandhi. The court then issued a contempt notice to him and listed the matter along with review petition for hearing on April 30.
Singhvi said that BJP leaders had also claimed that the Supreme Court had given a clean chit to the government with respect to the Rafale deal, when it had in fact not done so.
“I have extracted judgment of the Court. We did not have time to file contempt cases”, said Singhvi.
The BJP in its submission said, "Rahul Gandhi in his affidavit said he did not read the order. According to us, the affidavit submitted by him is no apology. It is a lip service of apology."
"On hearing senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of Gandhi in the contempt petition we deem it fit to issue notice to the respondent (Rahul) Gandhi," a bench headed by Chief Justcie Ranjan Gogoi said. "We also direct the registry to list the review petition along with the contempt petition next Tuesday," the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said.
Rahul Gandhi will have to appear next Tuesday since it is a criminal contempt petition and a notice has been issued.
