SC notice to govt, Twitter to check fake news, hate speech on platform

-
ALSO READ
Parliamentary panel plans to summon Facebook in hate-speech case
Cong asks Facebook to probe India team, BJP hits back in hate speech row
Twitter takes down '90-95%' accounts in line with Meity orders: Govt source
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media firms must abide by our law
Absolutely clear on zero tolerance for hate speech at Facebook: India MD
-
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the government and social media companies, especially Twitter, following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by BJP leader Vinit Goenka asking the government to introduce a mechanism to check fake news, and instigating messages and advertisements on social media.
The petition states that "in the absence of any mechanism or law prohibiting Twitter Inc and/or Twitter Communications India Pvt Ltd and other similar social media platforms from spreading, circulating, amplifying in the form of advertisement or otherwise which are spreading seperatist agenda, seditious material, hatred amongst communities, instigative, divisive against the society at large, threat to national security and against the spirit of the Union of India".
Advocate Ashwini Kumar Dubey appeared for the petitioner on Friday. The PIL was filed by Goenka in the Supreme Court in May last year.
The PIL contends that since Twitter and other social media are used by government authorities and departments to do public related work, hence the platforms are discharging public duties. At the same time, the platforms also indulge in spreading, publishing, promoting, advertising the fake and seditious messages, and there was no law to prevent them from doing so.
ALSO READ: AEML to bring additional 2000 mw power to Mumbai to plug outages, says CEO
The petition came about after Goenka saw a tweet in 2019 posted by a "banned terrorist organisation," which appeared as a promoted (or paid) content on his Twitter timeline.
"Twitter and social media companies are profit making companies and expecting them to have safeguards for making social media safe and secure is important. The logic and algorithms that Twitter uses should be shared and vetted by Indian government authorities or competent authority for screening anti India tweets," the petition added.
The Supreme Court notice comes even as the Indian government and Twitter are engaged in a public standoff involving content takedown requests made by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to the microblogging firm.
MeitY had asked Twitter to remove content and accounts allegedly amplifying the hashtag #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide which was trending on Twitter around January 30. The hashtag, related to ongoing farmer protests in Delhi, was asked to be removed for possible disruption to public law and order because of the word “genocide”.
Twitter took action on hundreds of accounts that violated Twitter Rules and had the potential to incite offline harm, prevented some terms from trending and suspended over 500 accounts. It did not fully comply with MeitY's orders to block some accounts. This led to Twitter being served a non-compliance notice by MeitY.
ALSO READ: Apollo Hospitals Q3 profit rises 42% to Rs 130 cr, revenue down 5%
MeitY later also asked Twitter to block a further 1,200 accounts flagged by security agencies as accounts of Khalistan sympathisers or backed by Pakistan.
Twitter did not remove all the accounts saying it believes it "would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law".
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking in the Parliament on Thursday, issued a stern warning to social media firms operating in India, and said they were free to do business in India but must respect the law of the land.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU