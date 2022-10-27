JUST IN
Business Standard

SC order puts 'charity' in charitable education institutes back in focus

Possible loss of tax exemption for educational institutions that are making profits puts the question of charity back in focus

Topics
Educational institutes | Supreme Court | income-tax exemption

Ruchika Chitravanshi Shine Jacob & Vinay Umarji  |  New Delhi/Chennai/Ahmedabad 

Educational institutions
Educational institutions running as not-for-profit have endorsed the apex court order

Educational institutions are apprehensive of the recent Supreme Court ruling that could take away the income tax exemption if these entities are making profits and run for such a purpose. Many such institutions feel that the decision would hurt the sector and impact the growth prospects of educational institutions in the country.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 22:48 IST

