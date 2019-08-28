SC refers all petitions on Article 370 to 5-judge Constitution Bench

(SC) on Wednesday referred all petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, to a five-judge Constitution Bench.

The issued a notice to the Centre and others and said that the five-judge Constitution Bench would hear all the petitions related to abrogation of in the first week of October.

The apex court also issued a notice to the Centre on the plea by Kashmir Times Executive Editor, Anuradha Bhasin, seeking a direction for relaxing restrictions on internet, landline, and other communication channels. The SC sought a detailed response from the Centre within 7 days.

Further, the Supreme Court refused a request from the Centre to appoint an interlocutor for Jammu & Kashmir.

In another development, the Supreme Court also allowed CPM leader Sitaram Yechury to visit J&K and meet his party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said, "We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don't go for anything else." The apex court also said that Yechury's visit should only be to meet Tarigami as a friend, and not for any political purpose.