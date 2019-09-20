SC says payment of solatium, interest must for land taken to build highways

Compounding the woes for highway builders, the Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that land owners must be given solatium and interest apart from compensation awarded to them, when their land is acquired for construction. A two judge bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Surya Kant ruled that section 3J of the Highways Act was violative of Article 14 of the Constitution for India.

Section 3J of the Highways (NH) Act says that no provision of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 shall apply to an acquisition under this NH Act.

The judgment by the two judge apex court Bench was passed in a bunch of petitions filed by the central government challenging an order of the Punjab and Haryana High court, in which the high court had held that “that the non-grant of solatium and interest to lands acquired under the Highways Act, which is available if lands are acquired under the Land Acquisition Act” was bad in law.

Solatium is compensation paid to the landowner if the land, being acquired by the state, will fetch a better price in the open market, while interest at the rate of 15 per cent per annum is paid if the said compensation is not paid within one year.

The case relates back to 2005, when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) acquired some lands for the four-laning of Jalandhar- Pathankot as well as the Pathankot-Jammu section of National Highway 1-A. In 2006, the compensation for these lands was awarded to the said landowners, who disputed the compensation being given to them. Subsequently, the arbitrator appointed arrived at a revised compensation to the landowners. However, since the law did not provide for any solatium or interest, the same was not provided by the arbitrator.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had then ruled that as NHAI was “state” under Article 12 of the Constitution, it would not be permitted to pick and choose between similarly situated persons whose land was taken for building of the highway. The appeal of NHAI against the payment of higher compensation was thus turned down. The high court, however, said that there would be no need to pay severance and interest at the rate of 18 per cent if the said compensation was not paid within six months.

In its judgment, the high court further added that since the compensation for acquired land was a beneficial legislation, solatium at the rate of 30 per cent must be given by NHAI.

NHAI opposed this verdict of the high court and contended that since the “National Highways Act was a complete legislation and expressly excluded the application of the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act”, not giving solatium and interest, usually given to landowners under the Land Acquisition Act, would not be violative of Article 14 of the constitution of India.

The judgment could spell further trouble for NHAI whose land acquisition costs have been on the rise since 2012-13. Over the last few years NHAI’s construction costs have risen significantly, led by a 30 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate in average land acquisition cost. The expenditure on land nearly doubled to Rs 32,143 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 17,824 crore in 2016-17, according to the latest NHAI data.

“The rise in land acquisition and civil construction costs, investment (EPC and HAM projects) are turning financially unviable/unsustainable, necessitating reforms,” said SBI Caps in a report.