SC sentences Vijay Mallya to 4 months in prison in a 2017 contempt case

-
ALSO READ
SC to pronounce verdict against Vijay Mallya in contempt case today
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict against Vijay Mallya on July 11
Latest news LIVE: Palaniswami elected as AIADMK's interim General Secretary
Top Headlines: Mallya faces eviction; Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard
No VC hearings in the Supreme Court today; physical hearings to continue
-
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sentenced fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya to four months in prison in a 2017 contempt case. The apex court found him guilty of violating the orders of the court. He was also fined Rs 2,000.
Mallya, who has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016, was found guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children in a case filed by the State Bank of India.
A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and P S Narasimha had reserved its order in the case against Mallya, who has been accused in a bank default case of over Rs 9,000 crore, on March 10 this year.
The top court had said it has given multiple opportunities to Mallya to appear either personally or through a lawyer and had even given specific directions in its order dated November 30, 2021.
The SC had found Mallya guilty in 2017 on two counts of contempt, first for not disclosing his assets and second for "flagrant violation" of orders passed by the Karnataka High Court.
A consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India had moved the apex court earlier, saying that the fugitive businessman was not following the court orders on the repayment of loans.
It was alleged that he was not disclosing the assets and transferring them to his children in violation of the restraint orders.
(With agency inputs)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU