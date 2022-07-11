SC sentences Vijay Mallya to 4 months in prison in a 2017 contempt case

The (SC) on Monday sentenced fugitive billionaire to four months in prison in a 2017 contempt case. The apex court found him guilty of violating the orders of the court. He was also fined Rs 2,000.

Mallya, who has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016, was found guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children in a case filed by the State Bank of India.

A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and P S Narasimha had reserved its order in the case against Mallya, who has been accused in a bank default case of over Rs 9,000 crore, on March 10 this year.

The top court had said it has given multiple opportunities to Mallya to appear either personally or through a lawyer and had even given specific directions in its order dated November 30, 2021.

The SC had found Mallya guilty in 2017 on two counts of contempt, first for not disclosing his assets and second for "flagrant violation" of orders passed by the Karnataka High Court.

A consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India had moved the apex court earlier, saying that the fugitive businessman was not following the court orders on the repayment of loans.

It was alleged that he was not disclosing the assets and transferring them to his children in violation of the restraint orders.

