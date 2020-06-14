SC to hear today journalist Vinod Dua's plea for protection against arrest

-
ALSO READ
'Brazen attack on free speech': Editors Guild on FIR against Vinod Dua
Operation Smear
Talks between Shaheen Bagh protesters and interlocutors make little headway
Sedition charge slapped against woman in Karnataka for 'pro-Pak slogans'
SC quashes plea seeking mechanism to deal with misuse of sedition law
-
The Supreme Court will conduct a special hearing on Sunday to urgently hear a plea filed by journalist Vinod Dua.
Dua, through his petition, is seeking protection against arrest and no coercive action in connection with FIRs registered against him in many states pertaining to alleged incitement of communal hatred.
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit along with Justices Mohan M Shatanagoudar and Vineet Saran will hear the plea.
A sedition case has been filed against Dua following a complaint by a BJP leader in Shimla over his YouTube show.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU