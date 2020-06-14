SC to hear today journalist Vinod Dua's plea for protection against arrest

The will conduct a special hearing on Sunday to urgently hear a plea filed by Vinod Dua.

Dua, through his petition, is seeking protection against arrest and no coercive action in connection with FIRs registered against him in many states pertaining to alleged incitement of communal hatred.





A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit along with Justices Mohan M Shatanagoudar and Vineet Saran will hear the plea.

A sedition case has been filed against Dua following a complaint by a BJP leader in Shimla over his YouTube show.