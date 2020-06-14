JUST IN
SC to hear today journalist Vinod Dua's plea for protection against arrest

Dua, through his petition, is seeking protection against arrest and no coercive action in connection with FIRs registered against him in many states pertaining to alleged incitement of communal hatred

ANI 

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit along with Justices Mohan M Shatanagoudar and Vineet Saran will hear the plea

The Supreme Court will conduct a special hearing on Sunday to urgently hear a plea filed by journalist Vinod Dua.

Dua, through his petition, is seeking protection against arrest and no coercive action in connection with FIRs registered against him in many states pertaining to alleged incitement of communal hatred.
 


A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit along with Justices Mohan M Shatanagoudar and Vineet Saran will hear the plea.

A sedition case has been filed against Dua following a complaint by a BJP leader in Shimla over his YouTube show.
First Published: Sun, June 14 2020. 09:35 IST

