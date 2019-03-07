JUST IN
Press Trust of India

SC to pass order tomorrow on mediation in Ayodhya land dispute case

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday had reserved the order after hearing various contesting parties

Ayodhya Land Dispute 

Ayodhya Land Dispute

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce order on Friday on whether to refer Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation for amicable settlement.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday had reserved the order after hearing various contesting parties.

Hindu bodies except Nirmohi Akhara have opposed the suggestion of the apex court to refer the issue for mediation, while Muslim bodies have supported it.
