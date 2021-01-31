Schools, colleges reopen partially as Tamil Nadu eases lockdown further

-
-
The Tamil Nadu Government has introduced more relaxations even while extending the lockdown till February 28. The relaxations include resuming classes for Standards IX to XI, along with undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and diploma courses from next month.
The state has permitted in-person classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students in arts and science, technical, engineering, agriculture, fisheries and veterinary colleges and universities to resume from February 8
Petrol bunks can work round the clock and swimming pools can reopen. The state government also allowed 100 per cent occupancy in all cinema halls, including those in multiplexes and shopping malls from February 1.
It has also decided to permit occupancy of 50 per cent of seats in sports events (including cricket), 50 per cent of seats (or a maximum of 600 persons) in indoor auditoriums for religious, social, political, recreational, sports, cultural and educational events from February 1.
Exhibition halls can be reopened, while complying with Standard Operating Procedure.
