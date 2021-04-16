Second Covid-19 wave: Delhi records 19,486 cases, Maharashtra over 63K

-
The situation of Covid-19 cases turned grimmer in the country on Friday as New Delhi recorded a total number of 19,486 cases in a day, a new record. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 63,729 new Covid-19 cases and 398 deaths in 24 hours. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to the prime minister, raising concerns over the caseload, which is expected to double in the next two weeks.
The Maharashtra government has asked the Centre to cancel all elective surgeries and admissions in a bid to save medical oxygen from running out.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals and create.
He also said that efforts should be made to create more Covid care centres to increase the number of beds with oxygen facility. The directions were issued at a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.
