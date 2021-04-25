Second Covid-19 wave testing India's 'capacity to bear pain': Modi

-
-
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is testing Indians' "patience and capacity to bear pain", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday when the country recorded a record number of fresh infections for the fourth consecutive day.
"Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely. After successfully confronting the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country,” said Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio programme.
India on Sunday reported 349,691 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 16,960,172. The country had 2,767 deaths--the highest single-day spike—and taking total casualties to 1,92,311..
"I'm speaking to you at a time when Covid-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.
Two doctors and two nurses invited to speak on Modi’s programme urged people to take Covid-19 vaccines and not heed rumours. "At this time, to win this battle, priority must be given to experts and scientific advice. The Government of India is fully engaged in taking forward the efforts of the state governments. The state governments are also trying their best to fulfill their responsibilities,” said Modi.
