Second wave: 1,000 tankers out on long road as patients gasp for breath

Anit Sathe will have to use up a tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) just to get his tanker back on the road in Maharashtra. This tonne of oxygen, which otherwise could save the lives of Covid-19 patients, is being wasted because his truck has gone ‘dry’ owing to interrupted supplies.

Sathe runs Nikhil Medico and is an oxygen supplier. “We do not have liquid oxygen which usually comes from Linde in Pune. Now, the problem is, since my tanker has gone dry due to unavailability of oxygen, I will have to waste one tonne of oxygen before keeping the tanker ready for next ...