Covid-19 pandemic cut life expectancy by most since World War II
Second wave of Covid-19 spawns black mkt for oxygen, drugs: Survey

Black marketing during the second wave of Covid-19 meant that a large number of people had to pay a lot more than the actual rate to access health care facilities

Ruchika Chitravanshi 

Black marketing during the second wave of Covid-19 meant that a large number of people had to pay a lot more than the actual rate to access health care facilities, a recent survey has found.

A survey of more than 24,000 individuals across the country by Local Circles said that the government should come up with a better mechanism to track the supply of Covid-related drugs, oxygen cylinders, and concentrators via unique identification so that the location of these products can be digitally tracked by manufacturers.

First Published: Tue, September 28 2021. 00:05 IST

