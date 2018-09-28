Section 377 verdict: India Inc is working on more inclusive workplaces

On September 6, the Supreme Court struck down the colonial-era Section 377, effectively decriminalising homosexual relationships. What followed was a series of celebrations across the country, from fashionable soirées to quieter dinners.

Jaspreet Singh (name changed on request), a 24-year-old executive who works for a Mumbai-based financial services company, didn’t join any though. He was still preoccupied with concealing his sexuality from his co-workers. “I hear people making homophobic jokes all the time and I don’t think I’m ready to be out to my ...