Business Standard

Security forces kill terrorist in encounter in north Kashmir's Kupwara

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in North Kashmir's Kupwara district late Sunday evening

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Jammu and Kashmir encounter
File photo of security forces in Kashmir. Photo: PTI

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed a terrorist in an encounter in the forest area of Handwara in Kupwara district, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in North Kashmir's Kupwara district late Sunday evening, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Handwara's forest area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security forces.


As of the time of publishing, it was not known whether the encounter was over or not. More details are awaited.

First Published: Mon, July 09 2018. 08:11 IST

