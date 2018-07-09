Security forces kill terrorist in encounter in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed a terrorist in an encounter in the forest area of Handwara in Kupwara district, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in North Kashmir's Kupwara district late Sunday evening, the police said.





Jammu & Kashmir: 1 terrorist has been killed in forest area of Kupwara's Handwara in an encounter with security forces which started last night pic.twitter.com/n2YvuUf66n — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Handwara's forest area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security forces.



As of the time of publishing, it was not known whether the encounter was over or not. More details are awaited.