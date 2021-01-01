Serum Institute gets SEC thumbs up; Bharat Biotech proposal being discussed

-
ALSO READ
Panel clears Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute: Reports
Serum likely to submit final Covid-19 vaccine trial data in 10 days
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?
LIVE: Expert panel clears Oxford Covid-19 vaccine emergency use in India
-
The expert panel that is advising the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Covid-19 vaccines has given an in-principle nod today to the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine candidate, which Pune's Serum Institute of India will make and market here, say sources in the know.
"Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine candidate has been given an in-principle nod from the expert panel and now the drug regulator needs to approve it. This would be a restricted emergency use authorisation with some conditions," said the source.
ALSO READ: LIVE: India has Covid-19 vaccine in sight ahead of dry run on Saturday
While US giant Pfizer did not come to present its case on Friday before the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), Hyderabad-based vaccine major Bharat Biotech has presented its case. The meeting is still on and an official update is expected soon.
Bharat Biotech has sought approval based on data from phase-1 and 2 trials and has also submitted some interim data from their ongoing phase-3 trials. Covaxin, their vaccine candidate, is based on whole inactivated virus vaccine platform, which is an old technology. Covishield, on the other hand, is based on monkey adenoviral (flu) vector candidate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU