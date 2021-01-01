Serum Institute gets SEC thumbs up; Bharat Biotech proposal being discussed

The expert panel that is advising the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Covid-19 vaccines has given an in-principle nod today to the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine candidate, which Pune's will make and market here, say sources in the know.

"Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine candidate has been given an in-principle nod from the expert panel and now the drug regulator needs to approve it. This would be a restricted emergency use authorisation with some conditions," said the source.





While US giant Pfizer did not come to present its case on Friday before the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), Hyderabad-based vaccine major has presented its case. The meeting is still on and an official update is expected soon.

has sought approval based on data from phase-1 and 2 trials and has also submitted some interim data from their ongoing phase-3 trials. Covaxin, their vaccine candidate, is based on whole inactivated virus vaccine platform, which is an old technology. Covishield, on the other hand, is based on monkey adenoviral (flu) vector candidate.