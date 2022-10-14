Several states initiate action over contaminated cough syrup controversy

Several state food and drug administration and drug controllers – including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka – toughened their stand on contaminated controversy on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh has come out with an alert through which sales of all products containing the solvent (propylene glycol) under controversy are put on halt, Gujarat have sent alerts to field officers to specifically check cough syrups and liquid formulations that have ingredients like glycerine and propylene glycol and Maharashtra has gone for a blanket recall of all liquid formulations made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals that may be in circulation in the market. According to the media reports, Karnataka has directed all drugmakers to test samples of glycerine and propylene glycol and submit a report within seven days.

This comes a day after the Union Health Ministry confirmed that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the state drug controller of Haryana have stopped all manufacturing activities of Maiden Pharmaceuticals at Sonepat. “We have issued an alert to all our officers to take a look at whoever is using that particular solvent (propelyne glycol). With respect to this alert, there is an obvious halt in sales,” said S Ravi Shankar Narayan, Director General , Drug Control Administration (DCA) of Andhra Pradesh. On Wednesday, Kerala too had stopped the sale of all the products by Maiden Pharmaceuticals. Narayan said that none of the products of Maiden Pharmaceuticals is being sold in Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra has gone for a blanket recall of all liquid formulations made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals that may be in circulation in the market. Maiden Pharma is under fire after 66 children in allegedly died after consuming cough syrups made at the company's Sonipat plant.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has asked field officers and drug inspectors to go for inspection of the manufacturing processes of all makers to assess whether they use industrial grade solvents or pharmaceutical grade solvents. Maharashtra has around 250 making units. Any unit caught using industrial grade excipients or solvent instead of pharma-grade solvents would be penalised.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration said that they routinely check random samples from the market for non-standard quality. They have sent alerts to field officers to specifically check for cough syrups and liquid formulations that have ingredients like glycerine and propylene glycol. Any brand found to be sub-standard in the process, the company manufacturing it would be investigated.

The controversy came to light after the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that they are providing assistance to the Gambia, where the children died and the suspected reason was the use of medicines manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, that may be contaminated with diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol.