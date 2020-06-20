Shah tweets video of jawan's father, asks Rahul to rise above politics

Union Home Minister on Saturday slammed Congress leader and said that he should rise above petty politics. Gandhi had been attacking the government over the situation at the border after clashes in in which 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives.

Shah tweeted a video of the father of an injured soldier lashing out at Congress leader advising the Wayanad MP to not "indulge in politics."

"A brave armyman's father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with interest," Shah tweeted along with a video.

In a video message that has gone viral on social media, the father of the injured soldier is heard saying "The is a strong army and can defeat China. Rahul Gandhi do not indulge in politics in this...my son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army. I pray to God that he gets better soon."

The video of the father's message came within a day after Gandhi tweeted a video of the same man seen narrating a conversation with his son who recounted how he was injured in the clash with Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Rahul Gandhi has been posting regularly on Twitter on the face-off in Earlier on Saturday too he tweeted "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?".