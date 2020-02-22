Road at Shaheen Bagh opened by group of protesters, blocked again

A road, which was closed for over two months in Shaheen Bagh due to an anti-CAA protest, was opened by a group of demonstrators, only to be closed immediately, on Saturday, police said.

"Around two hours ago, road number 9 in Shaheen Bagh was reopened by a group of protesters, but later it was closed by another group," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.





ALSO READ: Ensure our safety, will open parallel road: Shaheen Bagh to interlocutors

The protesters have opened a small portion of a road leading to Kalindi Kunj so that locals can pass through it with their two wheelers, police said.

DCP South East: A little earlier today, Road No. 9 was reopened by a group of protestors, but later it was closed by another group. Again, a group of protestors have reopened a small stretch, however, still there's no clarity if all protestors have consent on this. https://t.co/liFuJoXEZz — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kaindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and the Okhla underpass, which were closed on December 15 last year due to the protests against CAA and Register of Citizens.



ALSO READ: Talks between Shaheen Bagh protesters and interlocutors make little headway

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi had lately gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the CAA, Population Register and Register of Citizens.

Shaheen Bagh protesters on Friday told the Supreme Court appointed interlocutors that if the road parallel to the protest site was opened, the apex court should pass an order ensuring their security. They also said that when several adjoining roads in the area are open, why have they been asked to move to another site.





ALSO READ: Right to protest sacrosanct; don't trouble others: Shaheen Bagh mediators

"We want in writing that if there is a single incident of attack or firing, the police officials, from the SHO to the police commissioner, should be shunted out. Home Minister Amit Shah has said the NRC is not coming soon, so ask him to issue a circular, saying they are not bringing the NRC now. We want the Supreme Court to pass an order on our security if the road adjoining the protest site is opened," a protester said.