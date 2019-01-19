SheThePeople.tv: A platform for women to tell their stories of courage

Post graduate degree holder Rohini Shirke from Satara was married to someone who wasn’t even a graduate. Shirke was coaxed to be a homemaker. However, instead of sitting back, she first encouraged her husband to dream big and take a job outside the village and then utilised internet to her advantage.

She learnt bee-keeping that was a primary occupation in the village she lived in. However, she had no idea about how to market it. It was through internet that she learnt how to source bottles for safe keeping honey and then selling them to people. The girl now sells natural honey on ...