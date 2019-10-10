Shivinder Singh, three others arrested in fraud case by Delhi police

-
The Economic offence Wing of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh in an alleged fraud case. Sunil Godhwani, Religare's ex-CMD, was also arrested along with two others in the case.
Kavi Arora, Sunil Godhwani and Anil Saxena were also arrested by the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting public money and investing in their companies.
Police are looking for Shivinder Singh's older brother Malvinder Singh in the Rs 740-crore fraud case, reported NDTV. Religare Finvest has accused the brothers, who are former promoters of the company, of fraud and misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 740 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate is probing money-laundering charges against the brothers and raided multiple premises linked to them in August.
