JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Take action against those harassing people from Northeast: MHA tells states
Business Standard

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to be sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM for fourth term

BJP's central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe joined the meeting via video conferencing from Delhi.

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photo: Suryakant Niwate
Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected state BJP Legistature Party leader here in the evening. Photo: Suryakant Niwate

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be sworn in Madhya Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time at 9 pm on Monday.

He was elected state BJP Legistature Party leader here in the evening.

The legislature party members - wearing masks due to coronavirus threat and sitting two chairs away from each other - unanimously elected Chouhan as their leader.

BJP's central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe joined the meeting via video conferencing from Delhi.
First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 20:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU