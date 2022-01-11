JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Supreme Court panel to probe breach in PM Modi's security in Punjab
Business Standard

Singapore breaks down vaccine deaths, Moderna sees lowest rate

Of the 802 people who died from Covid-19 last year in the city-state, 555 or about 70 per cent weren't fully vaccinated

Topics
Singapore | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Bloomberg 

Singapore
Bloomberg

Singapore saw the fewest deaths among those administered with a Moderna shot and the most among those who received Sinovac Biontech’s vaccine, as the city-state’s highly inoculated population provides a glimpse into how different immunisations are holding up in the real world.
.

Of the 802 people who died from Covid-19 last year in the city-state, 555 or about 70 per cent weren’t fully vaccinated, health minister Ong Ye Kung told the parliament Monday, showing the life-saving impact of inoculation.

Singapore found 11 deaths per 100,000 among people who received Sinovac shots and 7.8 deaths among those with Sinopharm.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 11 2022. 00:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU